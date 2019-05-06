InventHelp Inventor Develops Assistive Device for Medical/Hobby Needs (HAK-807)

PITTSBURGH, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "My son was in a near-fatal accident, leaving him paralyzed in his right arm," said an inventor from Wharton, N.J. "He is also a type 1 diabetic. I invented this so that he can change his insulin pump cartridge by himself."

He created a prototype for the patent pending HELPING HAND to enable the user to change medical inserts, fill syringes and perform other activities with one arm. The unit conveniently holds objects in the proper position. The device helps the user to live more independently. It is also usable when completing various hobby/craft projects/and workshop projects. The configuration is ideal for use by individuals with limited mobility. Furthermore, the invention features a durable, strong, easy-to-use design.

The original design was submitted to the Hackettstown sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HAK-807, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

