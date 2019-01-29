InventHelp Inventor Develops Assistive Device for Visually Impaired Individuals (JMC-2114)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a safer way for people with visual disabilities to avoid obstacles while walking," said an inventor, from Tallahassee, Fla., "so I invented the HARRIS HELPER."

The invention provides a more effective way for a visually impaired individual to navigate an area. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional assistive devices. As a result, it could enhance safety and convenience and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for blind and visually impaired individuals.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could help to prevent accidents and increase independence."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-JMC-2114, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

