InventHelp Inventor Develops Assistive Device to Help Reach Feet (ORD-2623)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Two inventors, from Orlando, Fla., wanted to create a comfortable and easy way to reach the feet for personal care and other tasks, so they invented the FOOT BUDDY.

The invention provides an effective way to help an individual reach the feet. In doing so, it eliminates the need to bend and strain. As a result, it increases comfort and convenience and it could encourage independence. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals with limited mobility and the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design enables you to easily reach your feet without straining."

The original design was submitted to the Orlando sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ORD-2623, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

