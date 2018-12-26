InventHelp Inventor Develops Attachable Blanket (AAT-4166)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Covington, Ga., has developed the CUDDLE BUDDY, a blanket that is specifically designed for being cozy on a couch or loveseat. A prototype is available.

"My girlfriend and I were snuggling on the coach, and the blanket we were sharing kept slipping off. I thought of my idea as a way to keep a blanket in place while relaxing on the couch," said the inventor. The CUDDLE BUDDY creates a snug and cozy way to relax. It offers the perfect way to cuddle on a couch, loveseat or upholstered chair. This easy-to-attach and use blanket will stay in place during use. This will, in turn, eliminate the frustration of a blanket slipping off. This blanket is producible in various materials, colors and sizes.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-AAT-4166, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

