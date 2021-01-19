InventHelp Inventor Develops Attractive Menstrual Kit for Women (BTM-2775)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way for women to wear pretty panties during their period without the fear and frustration associated with embarrassing leaks and stains," said an inventor, from Reisterstown, Md., "so I invented the BLACKOUT. My design offers an improved alternative to wearing traditional underwear and bulky sanitary pads."

The patent-pending invention enables a woman to wear more attractive underwear during her menstrual cycle. In doing so, it ensures that the protective pad remains securely in place. As a result, it enhances comfort and style. The invention features a discreet and fashionable design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for women. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BTM-2775, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

