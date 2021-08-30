InventHelp Inventor Develops Auto Park (LGI-3003)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am tired of attempting to pull into parking spots on busy streets," said an inventor from Queens, N.Y. "This inspired me to develop a means to simplify parking space judgement and the parking maneuvering activity."

She developed the patent-pending EZ PARK to notify a driver if sufficient space is available to park between two cars. This invention offers enhanced safety while reducing congestion on busy streets by eliminating drivers from waiting for others to park. Additionally, it would feature a convenient and easy to use design.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LGI-3003, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

