InventHelp Inventor Develops Automated Soft Serve Ice Cream (MWK-300)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Lake Geneva, Wis., has developed the JB-784, a new type of vending machine that is used to sell soft serve ice cream.

"As someone who has been in the ice cream business for over 20 years, I find it hard to find good, trustworthy help. My invention is reliable and will help with labor and cost control," said the inventor. The JB-784 provides an automated means of selling soft serve ice cream. It offers a revenue-producing, convenience item. This system will eliminate the manual labor associated with selling soft serve ice cream. This will, in turn, reduce labor costs associated with employing soft serve workers. It also helps improve portion control, thereby minimizing waste. The system offers a self-cleaning design and is adaptable to various locations.

The original design was submitted to the Milwaukee office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-MWK-300, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

