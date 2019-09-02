InventHelp Inventor Develops Automatic Glove Donner (JMC-2156)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am employed as a surgical assistant," said an inventor from Rio Rancho, New Mexico. "My job inspired me to develop a means to more quickly and easily dispense as well as don gloves to save valuable time."

He developed THE GLOVER to provide an improved means of dispensing latex gloves that would allow them to be donned more quickly and easily. This invention could offer an improved level of hygiene. Additionally, it would feature an efficient and convenient design.

The original design was submitted to the national sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-JMC-2156, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

