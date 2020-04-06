InventHelp Inventor Develops Automatic Hydraulic Jack System for Motor Vehicles (AAT-4298)

PITTSBURGH, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Changing a flat tire is never a pleasant task, especially in winter weather or in the dark. Thanks to the creative thinking of two inventors from Smyrna, Ga., however, there is now a safe and easy way to get the job done, even under such unfavorable conditions.

They developed FISHER INVENTION to provide a means of automatically lifting a flat tire off the ground. As such, it eliminates the need to manually manipulate a traditional scissors-style jack. At the same time, it grips firmly to all ground surfaces and is versatile for use for flat tires, brake pad replacements, tire rotation and exhaust service. Besides saving time and effort, it improves roadway safety and security. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The inventors' personal experience inspired the idea. "I wanted a way to change a flat tire that was safer, faster and easier than using a conventional scissor-style jack," one of them said.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-AAT-4298, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

