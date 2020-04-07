InventHelp Inventor Develops Automatic Staple Remover (PHO-2693)

PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I watched my wife struggle for 35 years in a classroom stapling and removing staples from boards and other locations," said an inventor from Gilbert, Arizona. "This inspired me to develop a better means to remove staples which could also incorporate a stapler within its design."

He developed the STAPLE REMOVER to quickly, automatically and efficiently remove staples. This invention could eliminate pain and strain on the hands. Additionally, it would contain a receptacle to collect removed staples for safe and easier cleanup.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-PHO-2693, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

