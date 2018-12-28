InventHelp Inventor Develops Automatic Sun Visor For Vehicles (BMA-5199)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Waltham, Ma., has developed the E-VISOR, an automatic sun visor for aftermarket vehicles. This visor will automatically adjust to the most appropriate position to obstruct bright sunlight from the driver's eyes. A prototype is available.

"Personal experience led me to develop my idea. I drive long distance to neighboring states and notice many drivers struggling while driving during sunrise and sunset. This slows down traffic. My invention will allow traffic to flow smoothly," said the inventor. The E-VISOR ensures optimum sunlight protection and driver visibility. It eliminates the need to manually manipulate the visor. It also helps prevent eyestrain, headaches and fatigue associated with bright sunlight. This will, in turn, allow a driver to maintain full concentration on the roadway. Ultimately, this sun visor will enhance driver comfort and safety, and possibly prevent senseless accidents from occurring.

