InventHelp Inventor Develops Automotive Accessory for Pressure Washers (HTM-7764)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Conventional pressure washers are ideal for blasting ground-in dirt and grim from surfaces but are not designed to reach up underneath a motor vehicle. Fortunately, an inventor from Harpursville, N.Y., has remedied that situation.

He developed a prototype for the patent-pending UNDER VEHICLE PRESSURE WASHER ATTACHMENT to remove stubborn road salt, dirt, mud and other debris from an automotive undercarriage and chassis. In other words it simplifies the cleaning of lower bumpers, exhaust system, brake lines, engine, differential and suspension components. Therefore, it helps reduce the potential for costly wear, damage and corrosion, which extends the life of the vehicle. At the same time, it eliminates the need to lay on the ground or jack up the vehicle to clean its underside. In addition, it is convenient, effective, easy to operate and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I needed a way to clean under my fleet of vehicles," he said, "without having to jack them up or lie on the cold, muddy ground."

The original design was submitted to the National Sales Office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HTM-7764, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

