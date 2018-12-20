InventHelp Inventor Develops Automotive Accessory for Rain/Snow/Sleet (SDB-1316)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "Whenever I would get out of or into my vehicle when it was raining, I would still get wet, even though I had an umbrella with me," said an inventor from San Diego, Calif. "In order to keep myself dry while entering and exiting the vehicle, I came up with this effective rain guard."

He developed the RAIN FAN to cover the gap between the vehicle and the vehicle door so that the user remains protected. The accessory keeps the user dry while entering and exiting the vehicle. It provides time to extend or retract a portable umbrella. The unit ensures that the vehicle interior remains dry. It is adaptable for use with both new and existing vehicles. Additionally, the invention offers added peace of mind.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-SDB-1316, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

