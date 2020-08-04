InventHelp Inventor Develops Automotive Canopy for Truck Tire Maintenance (STU-2380)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Truck maintenance can be challenging for drivers, especially when it must be done on the road in inclement weather. Thanks to the creative thinking of an inventor from Park City, Utah, however, they now have a way to protect themselves from the elements while performing such tasks as applying tire chains.

He developed SEMI SHELTER to provide truckers with visibility and warmth in such circumstances to make their jobs easier,safer and warmer. As such, it reduces the chances of weather- and traffic-related injuries and deaths. What's more it is easy to assemble, use, disassemble and store but remains securely in place during use. In addition, it improves productivity and customer service in the trucking industry.

The inventor's personal concerns inspired the idea. "I was worried about drivers being exposed to the elements while struggling to apply chains to their tires with no way to keep even their hands warm in cold weather," he said.

The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently patent-pending and is available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

