InventHelp Inventor Develops Automotive Cell Phone and Cable Holder (SFO-721)

PITTSBURGH, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While there are various automotive accessories designed to keep cell phones handy for drivers, their functionality is somewhat limited. Fortunately, an inventor from Sunnyvale, Calif., came up with a device that holds both the phone and its battery charger cable.

With the prototype he developed for FROG TONGUE, drivers can now see, hear, store and retrieve both phone and cable easily. As such, this hands-free cell phone storage option reduces driver distraction for improved safety. At the same time, it protects the phone against motor vehicle motion vibration. Flexible and adjustable this novel device is also simple to install and use. In addition, motorists will appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I had tried several car cell phone holders on the market," he said, "but found them too complicated, difficult to see and reach and not insulated against the vibration of the moving vehicle."

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SFO-721, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

