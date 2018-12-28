InventHelp Inventor Develops Automotive Cleaning Cloth (BRK-2595)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeping a car clean and looking attractive can seem like a never-ending battle, particularly in inclement weather. Fortunately, an inventor from Phenix City, Ala., has found a simple way to restore its original shine and luster.

He developed a prototype for NU to provide a quick and easy means of cleaning the exterior of a motor vehicle. As such, it restores glass, rubber, paint, plastic and other surfaces to a showroom-like finish. At the same time, it eliminates the need for additional cloths, specialty chemicals or other automotive cleaning products. Thus, it not only saves time, effort and expense, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced, as well. In addition, this lightweight, compact and user friendly automotive cleaning solution is versatile for both consumer and commercial use.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I was looking for an easy way to keep my car looking clean and shiny without having to spend a lot of money."

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BRK-2595, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

