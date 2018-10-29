InventHelp Inventor Develops Automotive Communication System (PHO-2537)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Sun City, Ariz., has developed the AUTO COMMUNICATION, a mobile communication system for the interior of a motor vehicle.

"I found myself in the position of sitting in the back seat of a vehicle and not being able to hear the conversation going on in the front seat. When I brought it to the attention of the driver, he started turning his head to talk to me, but this distracted him from the roadway, making for unsafe travel," said the inventor. The AUTO COMMUNICATION allows drivers and passengers to easily converse with one another. It will simplify conversation while also enhancing travel safety. This system will also eliminate the frustration of shouting or turning to speak to someone in the back. It offers a simple, user-friendly design that is adaptable to various makes and models of vehicles.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-PHO-2537, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

