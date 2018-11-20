InventHelp Inventor Develops Automotive Feature Invented to Facilitate Child Safety (BRK-2563)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- While car manufacturers continue to incorporate new safety features that protect motorists on the road, their efforts have not helped prevent the dangerous consequences of leaving children unattended in parked vehicles. Fortunately, two inventors from Birmingham, Ala., have conceived of an idea to ensure child safety when the vehicle is no longer in motion.

They developed ALLSAFE CAR DEVICE to warn the driver that a child is still present in a parked vehicle in order to prevent the child from being accidentally left unattended in the car. As such, it saves lives and prevents injuries due to lengthy exposure to extreme temperatures in a parked motor vehicle. What's more, this versatile, reliable and practical system affords peace of mind for concerned parents. Other appealing features of their system are convenience, effectiveness and an affordable price. In addition, it is easy to install and operate.

The inventors' personal experience inspired the idea. "Saddened by the number of children who suffer or even die after being left behind in cars for hours," one of them said, "we devised this alert system to make that type of tragedy a thing of the past."

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-BRK-2563, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

