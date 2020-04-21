InventHelp Inventor Develops Automotive Pet Safety Restraint (CBA-3642)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While safety continues to be a priority for automotive manufacturers, there are still too many instances where motor vehicle accidents result in injuries to pets traveling with their owners. Fortunately, an inventor from Columbia, S.C., has found a solution to avert such tragedies.

He developed PET PROTECTOR to enable pet owners to keep pets comfortably restrained inside a moving motor vehicle. As such, it reduces driver distractions and protects pets against injuries or death in case of an automobile accident. As a result, it improves highway safety and ensures that a pet can travel with its owner rather than stay home alone or in a kennel. It is also convenient, effective and affordably priced. In addition, it is durable and easy to assemble and use.

The inventor's personal observation inspired the idea. "After seeing animals move freely inside a moving car," he said, "I realized how unsafe that was for the pets and their owners and felt that a protective restraint was needed."

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CBA-3642, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

