InventHelp Inventor Develops Automotive Safety Feature for Preventing Texting While Driving (AVZ-1877)

PITTSBURGH, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- All too often news stories highlight the dangers of texting and driving. Fortunately, an inventor from Georgetown, Ky., has designed a safety system to prevent such tragedies.

She developed SAUTI BORA to help drivers keep their eyes on the road and eliminate a major cause of driver distraction. As such, it has the potential to decrease the number of automobile accidents caused by driver use of cell phones. Thus it improves highway safety since it reduces the risk of injuries and deaths. It is also reliable, practical and easy to use. Users will appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is as well.

The inventor's personal concerns inspired the idea. "I was troubled by the increase in motor vehicle accidents related to texting while driving," she said. "I also wanted to create a positive way to help keep a deceased loved one alive by hearing their voice while driving."

