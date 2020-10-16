InventHelp Inventor Develops Automotive Safety Feature to Prevent Tailgating (HUN-947)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safety feature for vehicles to help other drivers maintain a safe travel distance and not tailgate," said an inventor, from Pearland, Texas, "so I invented the SAFE DISTANCE WARNING LIGHT. My design enables you to warn another driver if they are too close."

The invention provides an improved way to warn a closely-following motorist to back off. In doing so, it helps to prevent tailgating. As a result, it could help to reduce the risk of rear-end collisions and it provides added safety and peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and manufacturers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HUN-947, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

