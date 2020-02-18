InventHelp Inventor Develops Automotive Safety System to Increase Visibility (OCC-1455)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safer and easier way to drive and view traffic," said an inventor, from Redlands, Calif., "so I invented the patent-pending V O C T 360."

The invention provides an improved way to view the rear and sides of a vehicle while driving. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional vehicle mirrors. As a result, it increases visibility and it could enhance safety and convenience. The invention features an attractive and effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle manufacturers and owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations, and it has additional benefits for big rigs, RVs and travel trailers.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could provide added peace of mind when driving and changing lanes."

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-OCC-1455, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

