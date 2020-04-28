InventHelp Inventor Develops Automotive Wiring Harness Adapter (KSC-1452)

PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While there are a growing number of automotive features that can improve safety and comfort for motorists, actually installing them can be a challenge. Thanks to the creativity of an inventor from Paola, Kansas, that need no longer be a problem.

He developed a prototype for RELAY CONTROL HARNESS, patent-pending, to serve as an external control unit for the factory circuit in a motor vehicle. As such, it provides a source of fused constant power and fused ignition power. Easy to install with no advanced training required, it saves time, effort and expense. At the same time, it reduces potential voiding of vehicle warranties. In addition, this practical invention is effective and versatile for the use of installing a variety of features.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "As a result of my experience as an automotive technician," he said, "I wanted to make the installation of alcohol interlock devices easier than the current method of disassembling dashboards in motor vehicles."

The original design was submitted to the Kansas City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-KSC-1452, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

