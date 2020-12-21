InventHelp Inventor Develops Auxiliary Automotive Air Conditioning System (ORD-2861)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I didn't want to keep wasting gas each time I ran my air-conditioner in my truck," said an inventor from St. Cloud, Fla. "With this device, I don't need to run the engine for the air-conditioner to work. I've' been using it for two years without any problems."

He developed a prototype for AUX AIR to provide a more economical automotive air conditioning system than existing systems. As such, it conserves gas in motor vehicles, reducing the amount of pollutants released into the air. Besides being environmentally friendly, it is easy to install and use and built to last. Users will also appreciate how convenient, cost efficient and effective it is.

The original design was submitted to the Orlando sales office of InventHelp. It is currently patent-pending and is available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ORD-2861, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

