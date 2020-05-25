InventHelp Inventor Develops Baby Jumper for Twins (HTM-8725)

PITTSBURGH, May 25, 2020 Parents of twin babies face the challenge of keeping both infants entertained at the same time. Since this is not always easy when only one parent is available, an inventor from Victorville, Calif., created a double-duty baby accessory to help.

She developed DUO BABY JUMPER to provide the fun of a jumper seat along with the capability for twins to interact. As such, it fosters social development and companionship to help educate the babies and stimulate their minds. Another benefit is that it affords parents some free time and peace of mind. Also important is that it enables both babies to move independently but still see each other. It is also safe, comfortable and easy to assemble and use. Users will also appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I recently had twins who love to laugh, giggle and play together but could find nothing on the market for two babies to sit in for play," she said. "So I built this jumper, and it fulfills this need perfectly.

The original design was submitted to the National Sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HTM-8725, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

