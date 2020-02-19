InventHelp Inventor Develops Back of Head Trimmer (SKC-520)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I trim my own hair and have always found it difficult, if not impossible, to trim the back of my head without assistance," said an inventor from Aniak, Alaska. "This inspired me to develop an improved hair trimmer which would offer a view of the hair for ease when trimming."

He developed the WIRELESS VIEW SHAVER to more effectively and independently shave or trim the hair in the back of the head. This invention eases the task of viewing and reaching the back of the head. Additionally, it offers users confidence and independence when cutting or trimming the hair.

The original design was submitted to the Saskatchewan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SKC-520, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

