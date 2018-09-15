InventHelp Inventor Develops Back Scrubber/Massager (DLL-3437)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I invented this after I saw how hospital patients received so much relaxation after I would give them a back scrub and a massage during their shower," said an inventor from Cleburne, Texas. "They would literally go straight to sleep for hours, waking up well rested and energized, according to them."

She created a prototype for the MASSEUSE BUDDY to provide an efficient way to scrub the back clean. This exfoliates the skin for a healthier complexion. The accessory also offers a soothing massage. This reduces stress and enables the individual to relax. Additionally, the invention may help the user to sleep better. It lets the user wake up feeling more energized and relaxed.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-DLL-3437, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

