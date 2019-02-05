InventHelp Inventor Develops Back-Washing Aid (POO-460)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed an easier way to clean my back," said an inventor from Portland, Ore. "I came up with this idea so that I could wash my back without having to twist and turn awkwardly. Now I can clean my back without all the usual hassle."

He developed the BACK WASH to offer a more efficient way to scrub the back. The unit eliminates the need to stretch or strain to wash hard-to-reach areas. It saves time and effort while bathing or showering. The unit also provides a massaging effect for rest and relaxation. The invention provides added peace of mind. Additionally, it is ideal for use by individuals with limited mobility.

The original design was submitted to the Portland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-POO-460, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

