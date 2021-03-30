InventHelp Inventor Develops Backpack to Carry Filled Tanks/Buckets in a Secure Upright Position (CCT-4521)

PITTSBURGH, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor in Saint Leon, Indiana who has worked professionally for 30 years in the construction and roofing field was looking for a better way for a single worker to carry a filled tank or bucket in a secure and stable upright position for the safe, comfortable, efficient, and effective application of adhesives and many other available products.

He designed "LUG-IT" CONSTRUCTION BACKPACK, a backpack apparatus that would eliminate the typical struggle and strain when applying contact adhesives, lawn care chemicals, and concrete sealants. The device could even be creatively utilized to sell beer at sporting events, concerts, or large bar complexes.

The inventor described the invention as a "specialized backpack to carry commercial roofing or industrial construction projects or other industrial spray tanks, asphalt spray tanks, chemical tank spray products for landscaping, or paint buckets for sealing concrete." Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently patent-pending and is available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CCT-4521, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

