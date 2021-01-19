InventHelp Inventor Develops Backup Power (CCT-4492)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "The battery in my vehicle was weak twice and I needed help to start the car," said an inventor from Dayton, Ohio. "This inspired me to develop a backup power source for when the battery is weak."

He developed the patent-pending POWER WINDOW which would be convenient and easy to use. By providing a backup power source to start the vehicle it would eliminate calling for professional assistance to jump-start an engine. Additionally, it could save time, money and frustration while providing peace of mind for motorists.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CCT-4492, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

