InventHelp Inventor Develops Backyard Water Slide (BGF-2249)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Clinton Township, Mich., has developed the patent pending CHILD SLIDE BUDDY, a fun, new activity that converts a backyard child's slide (on a swing set or freestanding) to a water slide.

"My grandchildren inspired me to develop my idea. I wanted to provide them with a fun and safe activity on a hot day," said the inventor. The CHILD SLIDE BUDDY makes a standard backyard slide more fun and entertaining. It allows children to enjoy hours of warm-weather fun in their own backyards. It will keep kids safe, happy and cool during long summer days. In addition, it eliminates the expense of purchasing large, inflatable water slides. This activity is easy to set up and use, and will encourage active, outdoor play instead of screen time.

The original design was submitted to the Bingham Farms office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-BGF-2249, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

