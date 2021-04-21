InventHelp Inventor Develops Ballistic Fabric to Increase Flexibility & Comfort (OCM-1463)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a security guard and I wanted to create a more breathable fabric to enhance protection and comfort," said an inventor, from Santa Ana, Calif., "so I invented the WILSON BALISTIC FABRIC. My fabric reduces the added weight associated with traditional ballistic vests."

The patent-pending invention provides a modified fabric for ballistic vests. In doing so, it increases flexibility and it provides added comfort. The invention features a lightweight design that is easy to wear, and it can be adapted for use in a variety of law enforcement, military and related applications. Additionally, it is producible in design and fabric variations.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OCM-1463, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

