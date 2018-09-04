InventHelp Inventor Develops Bandage Alternative to Promote Healing (KOC-858)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "My daughter got cut and kept losing her bandage," said an inventor from Pontiac, Mich. "Plus, I work, and my hands are dirty all the time, and I cannot keep a bandage on. Also, nurses cannot wear bandages because they wash their hands all the time and wear gloves. For all these reasons, I came up with an alternative way to keep wounds protected while healing that does not involve bandages."

He developed the CHEYENNE to seal and cover an open wound. The invention puts an end to the need to cover the wound with a bandage. This eliminates the hassle of having to adjust a bandage repeatedly. The accessory also is less cumbersome and bulky than a traditional bandage. Additionally, it is easy to remove.

