InventHelp Inventor Develops Baseball Training Aid (CNC-304)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from High Point, N.C., has developed the BATTA-UP, a new type of practice device for baseball players. It allows a baseball player to build muscles and train his eyes to better hit a moving baseball.

"I was thinking of ways of increasing bat speed while training the eyes to see the ball when it was hit. I wanted to make this a thoughtless process. I developed my training aid to help with this process," said the inventor. The BATTA-UP offers a convenient and effective practice bat for baseball players. It improves a player's timing, power and hand-eye coordination, which will ultimately improve a player's overall hitting skills. In addition, it will help reduce the frequency of strikeouts. This easy-to-use training aid is skill-enhancing and may provide baseball players with increased confidence around the plate.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CNC-304, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

