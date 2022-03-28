InventHelp Inventor Develops Bathing Tool for Hard-To-Reach Areas (ALL-2586)

PITTSBURGH, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved bathing tool for scrubbing and massaging hard-to-reach areas of the back and body," said an inventor, from Madison, Ga., "so I invented the SUDZ & SCRUB. My design increases personal hygiene and comfort and it could help to relieve tension."

The invention provides an easy way to scrub, massage, exfoliate and clean the back and body. In doing so, it eliminates the need to struggle and strain. As a result, it enhances comfort and it saves time and effort. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and individuals with limited mobility. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-ALL-2586, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

