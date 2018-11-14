InventHelp Inventor Develops Bathroom Accessory Invented to Increase Sanitation (SDB-1292)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and easy way to clean a toilet seat before going to the bathroom," said an inventor, from Perris, Calif., "so I invented the ZANIT-CLEAN."

The bathroom accessory provides a convenient way to disinfect a toilet seat before use. In doing so, it ensures that sanitary wipes are easily accessible. As a result, it could help to reduce germs in the bathroom and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households and commercial locations. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could help to improve sanitary conditions in public and household bathrooms."

The original design was submitted to the San Diego office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-SDB-1292, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

