InventHelp Inventor Develops Bath/Shower Cleaning Kit for Caregivers (MTN-3195)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Dobbs Ferry, N.Y., has developed the SANI-CLEAN, a device that provides enhanced cleansing techniques for the elderly and their caregivers.

"As my mother's caretaker, I needed to find a better way to clean her in the shower," said the inventor. The SANI-CLEAN provides an easier and more efficient method to bathe the elderly and disabled. It provides the patient/family member with thorough, effective, therapeutic washing. This may save users a considerable amount of time and energy while cleansing the body. In addition, it increases the safety and comfort of the both the caregiver and disabled individual. This cleaning kit offers a durable yet lightweight construction. Finally, it offers an easy-to-use and simple-to-store design.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-MTN-3195, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

