InventHelp Inventor Develops Bathtub Bench that Lowers and Raises (ALL-1946)

PITTSBURGH, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While there are a number of bathtub benches on the market for those who can't stand to shower or bathe, they do not allow users to actually sit down in the water. Thanks to the creative thinking of inventor from Lithonia, Ga.; however, there is now an easy way for users to enjoy soaking in a soothing bath.

He developed SCISSOR LIFT BATH CHAIR to lower and raiser users into and out of a bathtub from a sitting position easily. Thus, it enhances bath comfort and sanitary conditions for those with limited dexterity or mobility. Furthermore, it facilitates independence and peace of mind. Besides that it improves safety for both users and caregivers since it reduces the chances of injury from bathtub-related slips and falls. Users will also appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is. In Addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal need inspired the idea. "I needed a way to help my mother and others with limited mobility sit down in a bathtub and get back up," he said

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta 3 sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ALL-1946, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

