InventHelp Inventor Develops Bathtub Seat with Splashguard (CPC-503)

PITTSBURGH, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Often when a bathtub seat is used in a shower, the water hits the seat surface and sprays out onto the floor. Fortunately, an inventor from Northford, Conn., has thought of a way to keep that water from leaving a slippery mess on the bathroom floor.

He developed EXTENDED BATH CHAIR to allow elderly and disabled individuals to bathe independently without having the water splash outside the tub or shower. As such, it improves bathroom safety by keeping the floor dry, eliminating a slip-and-fall hazard. At the same time it decreases the chances of mold and mildew formation under floor tile and saves the time and effort otherwise spent in cleanup. In addition, it is versatile for use with a variety of shower systems and can be placed to the right or left side of the tub in order to prevent water from splashing outside of the tub.

The inventor's personal interest inspired the idea. "I know individuals who use bathtub chairs and find it difficult to keep the water contained in the bathtub," she said "This idea will solve that problem and make showering and bathing easier for them."

The original design was submitted to the Connecticut sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CPC-503, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

