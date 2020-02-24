InventHelp Inventor Develops Beard-Grooming Tool (TRO-178)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Brownsville, Ontario, Canada, has developed the patent pending STRAIGHT ELEMENT, a specially designed styling tool for grooming a man's beard. Specifically, this styling tool can smooth and straighten unruly beards. A prototype is available.

"I found the need for a new grooming item for my beard. I created a prototype, which works great. My invention makes beard-grooming easy," said the inventor. The STRAIGHT ELEMENT helps to smooth and straighten beard hair. It quickly and efficiently corrects an unkempt appearance, thus improving a male's overall appearance. This may, in turn, increase self-confidence. This device is safe and easy to operate, and also offers a portable design.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-TRO-178, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

