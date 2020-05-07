InventHelp Inventor Develops Bearing Wear Detector (PIT-1017)

PITTSBURGH, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "As an owner/operator truck driver I realize the dangers related to wheel bearing failure," said an inventor from Warren, Ohio. "This inspired me to develop a means to detect this problem to prevent damage and injuries."

He designed the SAFETY MAGNA SEAL to detect wheel bearing issues on semi-trucks to ensure safe and proper operation. This invention may reduce wheel bearing failure and wheel discharge to prevent a major accident from occurring. Additionally, it could protect the bearings and extend their life.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-PIT-1017, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

