InventHelp Inventor Develops Bed Accessory for Pickup Trucks (CBA-3425)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I watched people struggle to load materials into and out of their truck beds," said an inventor from Bishopville, S.C. "I thought that there had to be an easier way to go about this, which led me to develop my invention idea."

He developed the ADDISON'S BED to make it easier to load and unload the truck bed. The unit provides convenient access to items stored in the truck bed. The design eliminates hassles and frustrations, as it reduces physical stress and strain during loading and unloading. This offers added peace of mind. In addition, the invention is adaptable for use with new and existing pickup trucks.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CBA-3425, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

