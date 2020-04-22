InventHelp Inventor Develops Bed Restraint for Large Commercial Truck Cabs (CNC-486)

PITTSBURGH, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While large commercial truck cabs are equipped with sleeping quarters for team drivers, there is always a danger that a sudden stop could throw the sleeping driver out of bed. Fortunately, an inventor from Concord, N.C., has found a solution to this safety hazard.

He developed THE BODY SNATCHER, patent-pending, to provide a bunk bed restraint for use in the cab of these trucks. As such, it keeps the sleeping team truck driver from being thrust on the floor during movement. Thus, it improves safety conditions by reducing the chances of injury or death from such falls. What's more this comfortable accessory is easy to use, convenient, effective and affordably priced. In addition, it folds for easy storage and transport.

The inventor's work environment provided the inspiration for this invention. "This idea resulted from my experience as a long distance team truck driver. While I was asleep in a bunk inside the truck cab, my co-driver hit the brakes suddenly and I was thrown out of bed onto the floor."

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CNC-486, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

