InventHelp Inventor Develops Bee Hive Carrier (NPL-306)

PITTSBURGH, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was trying to transport bees using screening, however, the bees were leaving the hive from any open area which resulted in less bees being transported, less honey being produced, and getting stung," said an inventor from Port Charlotte, Florida. This inspired me to develop a device to transfer a honey bee hive."

He developed the patent pending HIVE TO GO to transfer a honey bee hive without losing valuable bees and keeping the hive intact to help with the production of honey. This invention would feature a functional and efficient design that would be easy to use. Additionally, it could reduce the likelihood of the beekeeper being stung while moving the hive."

The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NPL-306, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

