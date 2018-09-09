InventHelp Inventor Develops Beer Pong Table Accessory (SDB-1184)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Quail Valley, Calif., has developed the PARTYNET, an adult beer drinking game accessory.

"Beer pong is a popular game at many adult social gatherings. Unfortunately, the not-so-fun part of the game is chasing the ball and worrying about dirty balls contaminating beer. My invention will prevent these things from happening," said the inventor. The PARTYNET increases the convenience of playing beer pong. It is quick and easy to set up and use. In use, it reduces time spent chasing errant ping-pong balls during a game. This will prevent the balls from getting dirty and contaminating beer. It is lightweight and easily portable, as well as durable for years of effective use. Finally, it is producible in various sizes and colors.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-SDB-1184, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

