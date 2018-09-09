InventHelp Inventor Develops Beet-Juice Alternative (POO-413)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I like to incorporate new colors and tastes in my drinks and food," said an inventor from Portland, Ore. "I wanted to create something that would appeal to health-conscious consumers looking to add fresher, wellness-enhancing ingredients to their diet."

She developed the RUBINIU to offer an alternative to conventional beet juices. The formula is made with a variety of flavorful ingredients. It serves as a fresh-tasting, healthful beverage option. The invention features a simple and pure recipe with no additives. Additionally, the recipe is extremely versatile and is usable in soups, breads, omelets, pancakes, waffles, cakes, cookies, smoothies, shakes, stir fry, stews, muffins, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Portland office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

