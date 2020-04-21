InventHelp Inventor Develops Belt Holster (OTW-239)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "On sunny days, when wearing my sunglasses, I would enter stores and realize I needed my reading glasses," said an inventor from Accokeek, Maryland. "This experience as well as the discomfort caused by storing a wallet within a rear pant pocket inspired me to develop a better means for men to transport a wide array of valuables."

He developed the patent pending WALSTER to provide a secure, compact and readily accessible storage unit that would be supported from a belt. This invention would feature a masculine appearance as it would resemble a holster. Additionally, it would eliminate the health issues caused by positioning a wallet within a rear pocket as well as the embarrassment associated with storing a wallet within a wife's purse.

The original design was submitted to the Ottawa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-OTW-239, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

