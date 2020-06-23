InventHelp Inventor Develops Beverage Accessory to Protect Against Spills (DLL-3700)

PITTSBURGH, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a protective barrier between potential coffee spills and clothing," said an inventor, from Caddo Mills, Texas, "so I invented the SPILL GUARD."

The patent-pending invention provides added protection against beverage spills. In doing so, it could help to prevent stains and messes. As a result, it increases convenience and peace of mind. The invention features a lightweight and practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for restaurants, fast-food outlets, convenience stores and coffee shops. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a spill-free way to enjoy a beverage."

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DLL-3700, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

