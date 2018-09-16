InventHelp Inventor Develops Beverage Cup for Individuals with Limited Mobility (HTM-6526)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I had open heart surgery and was unable to move. I could not drink from a regular cup without spilling my water everywhere," said an inventor from Pass Christian, Miss. "I thought that there had to be a better way to design a cup for patients with limited mobility like me."

He developed the SAUCIER CUP to enable an individual to sip from a beverage while lying flat and still in bed. The design keeps the user from having to move in order to access the beverage. It enables the individual to stay hydrated without having to ask for assistance with drinking. The design also prevents spills and messes. The invention frees up nursing time, as nurses will not have to hold cups for patients while they drink. Furthermore, the accessory is ideal for use by individuals with limited mobility, including those recovering from surgeries.

The original design was submitted to the Houston office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-HTM-6526, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

