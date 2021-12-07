InventHelp Inventor Develops Billiard Accessory to Increase Visibility & Accuracy (TPA-3064)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easier way for a player to see the billiard balls on a pool table, especially in a dim setting," said an inventor, from Silver Springs, Fla., "so I invented the OVER THE HILL POOL SIGHT. My design enables you to clearly see the balls when shooting a game of pool."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective accessory for billiard enthusiasts. In doing so, it increases visibility when shooting. It also could increase accuracy and it could enhance performance. The invention features a novel design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for billiard enthusiasts, especially older players. Additionally, a prototype is available.

